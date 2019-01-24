Albuquerque business owner: Lack of street lights leading to crime
Patrick Hayes
January 24, 2019 10:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man wants street lights repaired near his business.
“When there's no moon out, you're basically taking your life into your own hands if you're walking the street,” said Ed Wolfe, who owns the Culligan Water Company in Albuquerque.
Wolfe said his vehicles were recently vandalized and he blames the lack of lights in the area.
“I mean, it’s a personal invasion,” Wolfe said. “I don't know what else to say. It's like your house is broken into.”
Wolfe claims thieves stole the copper wire out of the street lights on the west side of San Mateo, near Lomas.
“I've tried to go with the security measures of lights on my storefront, counting on the street lights to at least help me out but I've had no response since calling 311 two months ago so,” Wolfe said.
City officials said calling 311 helps resolve situations. However, in this case, the lights are owned by PNM.
KOB 4 reached out to the power company and a spokesperson said they're looking into the matter.
