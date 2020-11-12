Albuquerque business owner raises money to give out holiday meals

“It’s still a mission of mine to complete no matter what,” she said.

To feed at least 400 people, she started raising money with outdoor concerts and tables spread out on the parking lot every Friday night in October. She raised $1,400 for food and to pay off some supplies needed to reopen.

However, there’s more that she needs, but the concerts can’t go on with the colder nights rolling in. Instead, Valdez has an Amazon wishlist where folks can buy containers, eating utensils, bottled waters, etc. Last year, a Secret Santa bought all of the items needed.

Valdez is also taking in food donations, such as turkey to freeze until needed.

“I feel, even though we’re all going through this tragedy together, that doesn’t mean we don’t stop to think about the people who are going through other tragedies as well,” she said.

To look at Valdez's Amazon wishlist, click here. For more information about the eatery, click here.