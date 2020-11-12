Albuquerque business owner raises money to give out holiday meals

Casey Torres
Created: November 12, 2020 01:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — La Luna Eatery and Events, at 5th Street and Lead Ave., closed down in March and opened up again in October.
“Right now, during this pandemic, we are barely doing $14 a day,” said co-owner, Maria Valdez. “It’s been tough… immediately when we shut down. We have two children that have autism that didn’t have daycare, and we have $7,000 a month in expenses in order to survive between our business and our home life.”
Valdez said it’s also very difficult to operate a business when offices around them are closed and people are working from home.
Even so, Valdez isn’t turning away from the selfless work she does during the holiday season. Since moving to Albuquerque a few years back, she has handed out free meals to the city's homeless on Christmas Day as a way to honor her mother’s work with homeless shelters in Colorado.
“It’s still a mission of mine to complete no matter what,” she said.
To feed at least 400 people, she started raising money with outdoor concerts and tables spread out on the parking lot every Friday night in October. She raised $1,400 for food and to pay off some supplies needed to reopen.
However, there’s more that she needs, but the concerts can’t go on with the colder nights rolling in. Instead, Valdez has an Amazon wishlist where folks can buy containers, eating utensils, bottled waters, etc. Last year, a Secret Santa bought all of the items needed.
Valdez is also taking in food donations, such as turkey to freeze until needed.
“I feel, even though we’re all going through this tragedy together, that doesn’t mean we don’t stop to think about the people who are going through other tragedies as well,” she said.
To look at Valdez's Amazon wishlist, click here. For more information about the eatery, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company