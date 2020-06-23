Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal

Megan Abundis
Updated: June 23, 2020 10:29 PM
Created: June 23, 2020 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque business owners are pushing back on a city council proposal that would require businesses to pay their employees hazard pay.

The legislation would require businesses to pay an extra $60 to any employee working an 8-hour shift and who makes $15 an hour or less.

Advertisement

Workers have to have contact with the public to qualify.

Bill sponsors Isaac Benton and Lan Sena are scheduled to have a news conference about the ordinances on Wednesday.

Business cost break-down

  • Average 50 person business
    • Weekly cost $60 per employee per shift X 5 days a week=$15,000 a week or $60,000 a month and $360,000 till the end of the year
  • Average 100 person business
    • Weekly cost $60 per employee per shift x 5 days a week=$30,000 a week or $120,000 a month and $720,000 till the end of the year

*please note that if someone had overtime, or worked over 8 hours, the cost would increase to $75 a shift and part-time workers would be at $30 a shift for premium pay.

KOB 4 reporter Megan Abundis spoke with a hotel owner who said the ordinance would break local businesses.

Click the video above to watch.

MORE


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
1 dead, others injured in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
1 dead, others injured in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Suspect in custody following shots fired call in Santa Fe
Suspect in custody following shots fired call in Santa Fe
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 147 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 147 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal
Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal
32 COVID-19 cases confirmed at San Juan County Detention Center
32 COVID-19 cases confirmed at San Juan County Detention Center
President of the NM Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers weighs in on reentry plan
President of the NM Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers weighs in on reentry plan
Firefighters injured in 4th of July explosion sue the city of Roswell
Firefighters injured in 4th of July explosion sue the city of Roswell
APD: 1 dead after shooting in Barelas neighborhood
APD: 1 dead after shooting in Barelas neighborhood