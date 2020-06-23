Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque business owners are pushing back on a city council proposal that would require businesses to pay their employees hazard pay.
The legislation would require businesses to pay an extra $60 to any employee working an 8-hour shift and who makes $15 an hour or less.
Workers have to have contact with the public to qualify.
Bill sponsors Isaac Benton and Lan Sena are scheduled to have a news conference about the ordinances on Wednesday.
Business cost break-down
*please note that if someone had overtime, or worked over 8 hours, the cost would increase to $75 a shift and part-time workers would be at $30 a shift for premium pay.
KOB 4 reporter Megan Abundis spoke with a hotel owner who said the ordinance would break local businesses.
