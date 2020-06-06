Albuquerque business owners react to BLM protests

Man’s Hat Shop has been open for 75 years and was the only business that was open behind the barricades. Dunlap said despite the barricades, he's still had a lot of customers.

A few blocks down the road, a sign supporting the Black Lives Matter movement was hanging in the window of Farina Pizza and Wine Bar.

"I've been a champion of fighting for African American rights for a long time,” said Stewart Dorris, Farina’s owner.

"Most of my closest friends are African American and they're tired of it, I'm tired of it. The brutality that they've had to suffer through for as many years as I've been alive, 50 years, it's unfair,” he added.

Both business owners have had a front row seat to the protesting and want to see change for both their businesses and the community.

"We're in a situation where it's not helping anyone. We were shut down for about ten weeks and we just get opened up and this stuff happens. As far as we're concerned, it's not helping anybody,” Dunlap said.

"I think the world is on fire right now, I think the planet is in agreement about things having to change and it's one of many, many things that need to change. Inequality is the biggest problem we're suffering through right now,” Dorris said. "And whether you eat our food or not has nothing to do with what's going on. We want change as much as anyone else wants change. "

