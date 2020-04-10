Albuquerque business provides virtual horseback riding lessons | KOB 4
Albuquerque business provides virtual horseback riding lessons

Brittany Costello
Updated: April 10, 2020 10:35 PM
Created: April 10, 2020 07:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque business has come up with an innovative way to stay relevant during the COVID-19 crisis.

Platinum Performance Horses, which is closed during the crisis, is now offering virtual horse riding lessons on Zoom. 

Students get to see what it's like to ride a horse while interacting with a trainer at the same time.

“If people are kind of on the fence about wanting to learn how to ride, this is kind of a good way to get your feet wet before you actually make the commitment to come out and try it,” said Mariah Wilson, owner and head trainer of Platinum Performance Horses.

Wilson said they typically provide 70 to 80 lessons a week, but like many other small businesses, this crisis is hitting them hard.

“Unfortunately, were not immune to it either, like most people, you know, our lesson revenue is down by 80%,” she said. “So that;s pretty significant for us.”


