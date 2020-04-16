Albuquerque business sets up website to spread positivity

"So often you feel vulnerable and you want to read from others and know that other people are going through some similar things,” he said.

When users type a message, they can leave a name or stay anonymous. Esparza said that's what sets the website apart from other social media platforms.

“What we didn’t want is to have people to not be able to express their emotions, express their feelings in fear of being identified,” he said.

So far, over 200 notes have been posted through the website since it went online last week.