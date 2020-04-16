Albuquerque business sets up website to spread positivity

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Esparza Digital + Advertising company in downtown Albuquerque set up a website where people from any part of the world can uplift the spirits of others during the COVID-19 pandemic through words.
On SpreadLoveNotes.com, people can type a message under 400 characters and choose where they want to send it. A person just needs a zip code, city or state.
"What we wanted to do is develop a forum, some sort of a mechanism where we can bring people back together. So we came up with the concept of spread love notes,” said the company’s president, Del Esparza.
The website shows a map of the world. Users can click on hearts on the map to read messages sent to that specific area.
"So often you feel vulnerable and you want to read from others and know that other people are going through some similar things,” he said.
When users type a message, they can leave a name or stay anonymous. Esparza said that's what sets the website apart from other social media platforms.
“What we didn’t want is to have people to not be able to express their emotions, express their feelings in fear of being identified,” he said.
So far, over 200 notes have been posted through the website since it went online last week.
