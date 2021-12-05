Albuquerque businesses treat students to shopping spree | KOB 4
Albuquerque businesses treat students to shopping spree

Kai Porter
Updated: December 05, 2021 10:25 PM
Created: December 05, 2021 04:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Christmas arrived a few weeks early today for dozens of Albuquerque children who were treated to a shopping spree at the Coronado Center Macy’s.

"I am very happy with my experience and I really am happy they did this,” said Zane Velasquez, a student. 

Velasquez was one of nearly 70 underprivileged students selected to receive a $125 gift card to buy new school clothes.

"I got me a hat, a couple shirts, and some shoes which I was really happy to get the shoes because I need some shoes,” Velasquez said. 

Macy's teamed up with metro-area McDonald's owners and the Locker 505 Student Clothing Bank for the shopping spree.

Local McDonald's owners – who contributed the gift cards – even helped the children shop for their new clothes.

"I think just the total experience of having a role model participate with them and walk about and have conversations. Think about the decision making as they have to shop and have a budget, so I think that's a huge benefit for them,” said Roy Hernandez, a McDonald's owner and operator.

KOB 4’s Eddie Garcia and Joy Wang also helped out and were shopping buddies too.

"If they were to do it again, I would be very happy to be picked for it again,” Velasquez said. 



 


