Albuquerque café recognized for restored Paul Bunyan statue

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 12, 2019 05:48 PM
Created: December 12, 2019 03:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A small café was honored Thursday for making sure an iconic symbol along Route 66 continues to stand tall.
Paul Bunyan is perched 25-feet above ground on top of May Café, off Louisiana and Central.
It took a lot of work to get the statue shining again. The statue suffered wear and tear. For a period of time, it didn't have arms.
“Every time I would drive by and see him missing his two arms from the elbows down and his ax, it was really sad,” said Melissa Lea Beasley, president of the NM Route 66 Association.
May Café was given the Route 66 Heritage Award for getting the statue restored.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company