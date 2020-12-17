Albuquerque calls on artists to contribute to national public art project | KOB 4

Albuquerque calls on artists to contribute to national public art project

December 17, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque has joined a national public art project and is looking for artists to contribute.

The city will pay $300 to selected artists who submit a map of the Duke City. This opportunity is open to all visual, literary, and performing artists who live or work in Albuquerque. 

"The map doesn't have to be something that's completely tangible like we think of normal maps," said Sherri Brueggemann with the city's public art program.

The first city that joined the project is Pittsburgh. Albuquerque is the second city to sign on, and organizers are expecting the project to keep expanding. 

The South Broadway Cultural Center will present the selected artwork in the spring. 

The deadline to apply is Jan. 9. Click here for more information about how to submit. 


