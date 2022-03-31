Albuquerque cannabis dispensary broken into ahead of grand opening

"It's just a fact that we have to deal with and cannabis locations need to be very secure. Ours was very secure. We just had a very unfortunate incident where somebody took an enormous amount of effort and time and broke through walls from a business right next to ours," said White.



The thief didn't get away with anything but did a lot of damage to the business.



“There's never any actual product left out at night it's all locked away in safes and vaults that cannot be accessed. All they did is a lot of damage," said White.

Xtracts will be Friday when recreational marijuana sales start in New Mexico.



White has some advice for other dispensary owners who are just getting into the business for the first time.



"At night it's best to really have a good protocol,” he said. “Have a good monitoring service. Know where your possible weak areas are, whether it's above through sky lights, whether it's through a neighboring business, or digging a tunnel underneath your dispensaries. If there's a will there's a way and unfortunately there's a lot of people who have the will to do that kind of damage."