Albuquerque CAO announces her departure from city hall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque's Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair announced she will be leaving her position later next month, after she completed key accomplishments. Nair said the time is right for her to pursue new opportunities.

Mayor Keller appointed Nair as CAO in 2017 when he was first elected mayor of Albuquerque. She is the city’s first woman to serve in the position.