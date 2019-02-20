Albuquerque caterer believes plastic ban would hurt business
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council could vote on a ban of single-use plastic ban Wednesday night.
The ban would include plastic bags, straws and containers.
Sharon Levin, who runs a catering business, believes the ban would hurt her business.
"When it comes to single serve things, I like containers that stay together, that don't fall apart," Levin said. "If I can buy a recyclable that is within some kind of price point I can afford, I do, but I can't do all of them."
Levin said she is for environmentally safe material, but she said plastic lasts longer and doesn't leak.
She plans on attending Wednesday night's city council meeting to ask members to go back to the drawing board.
"I think they have to rethink what their plans are and how they're going to implement this whole process," Levin said. "I think they need to have some tax incentives for businesses to do this because they can't do this on their own."
