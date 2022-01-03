Albuquerque charter school delays return from winter break due to staffing shortage

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A northeast Albuquerque charter school is delaying their post-winter break return to the classroom amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The New Mexico International School made a last-minute announcement to close Monday via an email sent to parents:
"Due to lack of staffing and available alternatives, NMIS will be closed today, January 3, 2022. We apologize greatly for the last-minute announcement, but we have many teachers and office staff out, several of which are on a very short notice."
The school, located at Montgomery and Louisiana, has been on winter break for the last two weeks.
The school's website shows there have been five reported positive COVID-19 cases in the last week:
Two of the staff members and one of the students tested positive Jan. 2. The other two students tested positive on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. All five were last on campus Dec. 17, before winter break.
New Mexico International School officials say they are currently working on a plan to get students back on campus as soon as possible.
Head of School Todd Knouse said they were short seven teachers and four office staff members Monday, with only one substitute teacher available. Several classes may have to be virtual over the next two weeks.
