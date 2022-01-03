Albuquerque charter school delays return from winter break due to staffing shortage

The school's website shows there have been five reported positive COVID-19 cases in the last week:

3 students

2 staff members

Two of the staff members and one of the students tested positive Jan. 2. The other two students tested positive on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. All five were last on campus Dec. 17, before winter break.

New Mexico International School officials say they are currently working on a plan to get students back on campus as soon as possible.

Head of School Todd Knouse said they were short seven teachers and four office staff members Monday, with only one substitute teacher available. Several classes may have to be virtual over the next two weeks.