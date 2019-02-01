Albuquerque charter school incorporates chess with PE

The game requires a player to a set amount of exercises before making a move.

Each chess piece has a value. Students who want to move a pawn have to do three burpees. If a student loses a pawn, they have to do six burpees.

“For a lot of kids, it's the class they look forward to,” said Luke Cherian, a student at the school.

School officials said the class teaches students to think under pressure and handle stress while also getting exercise.