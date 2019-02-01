Albuquerque charter school incorporates chess with PE | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque charter school incorporates chess with PE

Joy Wang
February 01, 2019 07:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Albuquerque Institute for Mathematics and Science has a unique way of keeping students interested in physical education.

Advertisement

Two seventh graders came up with the game they’ve named “Physical Training Chess.”

“People see us as nerds and everything,” said Alessandro Perez, who attends the school. “All of us are good at chess and we also wanted that physical aspect here as well.”

The game requires a player to a set amount of exercises before making a move.

Each chess piece has a value. Students who want to move a pawn have to do three burpees. If a student loses a pawn, they have to do six burpees.

“For a lot of kids, it's the class they look forward to,” said Luke Cherian, a student at the school.

School officials said the class teaches students to think under pressure and handle stress while also getting exercise.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: February 01, 2019 07:09 PM
Created: February 01, 2019 11:12 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Man charged in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Facebook data center scheduled to open next week
Facebook data center scheduled to open next week
New Mexico AG raises embezzlement allegations against firm
New Mexico AG raises embezzlement allegations against firm
Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger
Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger
Cameraman confronts women in Santa Fe, accuses them of racism
Cameraman confronts women in Santa Fe, accuses them of racism
Advertisement




Facebook data center scheduled to open next week
Facebook data center scheduled to open next week
Minimum wage bill sparks debate about tipped workers
Minimum wage bill sparks debate about tipped workers
New Mexico AG raises embezzlement allegations against firm
New Mexico AG raises embezzlement allegations against firm
Plan in the works to rehab abandoned homes in International District
Plan in the works to rehab abandoned homes in International District
Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger
Delta jet forced to land in ABQ due to disruptive passenger