Albuquerque charter school incorporates chess with PE
Joy Wang
February 01, 2019 07:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Albuquerque Institute for Mathematics and Science has a unique way of keeping students interested in physical education.
Two seventh graders came up with the game they’ve named “Physical Training Chess.”
“People see us as nerds and everything,” said Alessandro Perez, who attends the school. “All of us are good at chess and we also wanted that physical aspect here as well.”
The game requires a player to a set amount of exercises before making a move.
Each chess piece has a value. Students who want to move a pawn have to do three burpees. If a student loses a pawn, they have to do six burpees.
“For a lot of kids, it's the class they look forward to,” said Luke Cherian, a student at the school.
School officials said the class teaches students to think under pressure and handle stress while also getting exercise.
