Albuquerque church honors lives lost to COVID-19

"The appearance will be doubled with the high-polished materials that the building is constructed in," Father Chávez said.

St. Therese Catholic Parish is also decorated in yellow and blue, to pay homage the war in Ukraine.

"People will see the Ukrainian colors here in our shrine,” Father Chávez said. “We have an icon here that is a gift to the parish."

The icon, covered in silver and gold, was brought to the United States by a woman who left Kyiv in 1915, shortly before the Russian Revolution.

"We will commemorate Ukraine and the Ukrainians and their courage and their nobility,” Father Chávez said.

The event will start with a 30-minute bell toll, for those who need a moment of peace during these difficult times.

"Fill this holy place with prayers to the heavens, to the creator, to that force of life that is within each and every one of us,” Father Chávez said.