Albuquerque church memorializes 9/11 with World Trade Center beams

Shortly after 9/11, the pastor of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church wrote to the mayor of New York City asking for the beams. The pastor at that time explained the church had recently discovered one of its bells that had been lost for decades and the Barelas community wanted to build a new bell tower in memory of the men, women and children who lost their lives on that day.

"The mayor said, I love your story, we are going to give you two full-size beams for your church, but you have to pick them up by Saturday and we said, how will we do that?" said Deacon Robert Vigil. "The message had gone viral and so we got a call from a trucker from California who called us early Tuesday morning and said, I heard about your story and I'll donate my truck and meet you at Ground Zero Friday night. I will haul those at no cost to your parish."