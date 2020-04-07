Albuquerque church to offer drive-in Easter services

The staff at Calvary Church came up with an innovative idea for Easter Sunday.

“You actually get a ticket like you would for a concert,” said Pastor Heitzig. “You either print that ticket out or you get it on a pdf on your phone, and when you pull into the parking lot at Calvary there will signs and you simply show that ticket and then you tune your radio dial to 88.3, and then we're gonna have parking team that's going to usher people in an orderly fashion to get parked. And then in the very center of the parking lot we have a big 32 foot by 32 foot stage set up with two really large 30 foot screens that are above the stage pointing out at either direction in the parking lot.”

The church is also partnering with small businesses.

“We have Rise and Roast, which is going to provide donuts and then our coffee shop SoPo is going to provide coffee, and people are going to be able to text us what row and what their car is and for $2 they can get a coffee and donut hand delivered to their car as well," he said.

He hopes this gives people the hope and faith to cling on to in a time of need.

“We weren't meant to live life isolated,” explained Pastor Heitzig. “So we're doing this right now. Going through this social distancing, this self-quarantining to keep people safe, but we weren't meant to live life alone.”

There are two free services, but you will need a ticket to get in. To get a ticket, click here.

For families in the East Mountains, East Mountain Cowboy Church is also doing a drive-up Easter service. They will have a podcast and speakers along with a live band. For more information, click here.









