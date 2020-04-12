Albuquerque churches celebrate Easter at a distance

Calvary was not the only church that was forced to adapt. Other Albuquerque churches shifted their Easter services online.

Despite the distance, Jasler said the connection was still there.

“We, as a country, like this can come together no matter what,” Jasler said. “ And we're told to love one another no matter what and I'm just joyful in my heart that I can love all people and still be able to do this.”