Albuquerque churches celebrate Easter at a distance

Grace Reader
Updated: April 12, 2020 10:33 PM
Created: April 12, 2020 09:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The sound of car honking was not the signal of a traffic jam Sunday, but the signal of praise at an Albuquerque church.
“That's letting us know that we're praising, we're giving glory to God, we're in the midst of his presence even though we're in the car and that's beautiful,” said a Calvary Church attendee, Terri Jasler.
Calvary Church put a new spin on their Easter celebrations by hosting a drive-in Easter service.
“We can be completely together while also social distanced, so we called a few friends that we knew and within two weeks we got this together,” said a chief pastoral officer at Calvary Church.
Calvary was not the only church that was forced to adapt. Other Albuquerque churches shifted their Easter services online.
Despite the distance, Jasler said the connection was still there.
“We, as a country, like this can come together no matter what,” Jasler said. “ And we're told to love one another no matter what and I'm just joyful in my heart that I can love all people and still be able to do this.”
