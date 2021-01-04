Albuquerque city council adopts act that prohibits hair discrimination

Tommy Lopez
Updated: January 04, 2021 10:25 PM
Created: January 04, 2021 09:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council voted unanimously to pass an act that prohibits discrimination based on someone’s hairstyle.
During a Monday meeting, city councilors amended its Human Rights Ordinance to adopt the Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair or “CROWN” Act.
“I think it’s really important that people are accepted for who they are, and I think that this really encourages that,” said Councilwoman Cynthia Borrego.
Jim Harvey, director for Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice, said it’s not uncommon for people of color—particularly women of color—to face discrimination for the way they wear their hair.
“Unlike me, who’s follically challenged, once upon a time I had a huge afro. That could have been used to keep me away from certain jobs, it could have been used to keep me out of the classroom,” he said.
Congressional leaders across the nation have also echoed similar sentiments.
“Many, especially black women, grow up hearing that our natural coils and kinks are distracting, ghetto, ugly and unprofessional,” said Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts).
Harvey said hair discrimination is still an issue that children face today.
“Children, for example, in the public school system who were told, ‘You do something about your hair, or you can’t come back. You can’t come in here wearing dreadlocks. You can’t come in here wearing braids or twisties,’” he said.
Lawmakers at the state level are also planning to propose a bill that addresses hair discrimination during this month’s legislative session.
“This has been a conversation starting, I would say, this spring. It’s fairly new,” said Devont’e Kurt Watson, an equity activist in Albuquerque. “It does impact the African American community heavily, including African American women, but also it extends as an issue to other minority groups, including Native Americans here.”
Two years ago, Cibola High School caught national media attention when a teacher was fired after students claimed she cut off three inches of hair on a Native American student.
Similar versions of the CROWN Act have been adopted in states like New Jersey, New York, and Colorado.
