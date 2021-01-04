Albuquerque city council adopts act that prohibits hair discrimination

“Unlike me, who’s follically challenged, once upon a time I had a huge afro. That could have been used to keep me away from certain jobs, it could have been used to keep me out of the classroom,” he said.

Congressional leaders across the nation have also echoed similar sentiments.

“Many, especially black women, grow up hearing that our natural coils and kinks are distracting, ghetto, ugly and unprofessional,” said Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts).

Harvey said hair discrimination is still an issue that children face today.

“Children, for example, in the public school system who were told, ‘You do something about your hair, or you can’t come back. You can’t come in here wearing dreadlocks. You can’t come in here wearing braids or twisties,’” he said.

Lawmakers at the state level are also planning to propose a bill that addresses hair discrimination during this month’s legislative session.

“This has been a conversation starting, I would say, this spring. It’s fairly new,” said Devont’e Kurt Watson, an equity activist in Albuquerque. “It does impact the African American community heavily, including African American women, but also it extends as an issue to other minority groups, including Native Americans here.”

Two years ago, Cibola High School caught national media attention when a teacher was fired after students claimed she cut off three inches of hair on a Native American student.

Similar versions of the CROWN Act have been adopted in states like New Jersey, New York, and Colorado.