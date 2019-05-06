Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
May 06, 2019 08:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council approved a proposal to provide $250,000 to assist migrants.
Six councilors voted in favor of the proposal and three voted against the measure, which uses money from the general fund.
The $250,000 will be used for contracts with nonprofits, faith-based organizations and other groups to provide things like food, shelter, and medical care for migrants.
An amendment took out the part of the proposals that called for some of the money to be used for a full-time Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs position.
