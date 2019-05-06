Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants

Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants

Joshua Panas
May 06, 2019 08:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council approved a proposal to provide $250,000 to assist migrants.

Advertisement

Six councilors voted in favor of the proposal and three voted against the measure, which uses money from the general fund.

The $250,000 will be used for contracts with nonprofits, faith-based organizations and other groups to provide things like food, shelter, and medical care for migrants.

An amendment took out the part of the proposals that called for some of the money to be used for a full-time Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs position.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: May 06, 2019 08:42 PM
Created: May 06, 2019 08:20 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bathroom dispute leads to deadly stabbing in Farmington
Bathroom dispute leads to deadly stabbing in Farmington
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
New Mexico man killed in fiery Russian plane crash
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Advertisement




Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
Albuquerque City Council approves $250,000 to assist migrants
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Thief breaks into musician's car, steals guitar
Nob Hill business owners concerned about crime in the area
Nob Hill business owners concerned about crime in the area
UNM baseball team mourning loss of player
UNM baseball team mourning loss of player
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started
As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started