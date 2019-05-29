Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen | KOB 4
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen

Kassi Nelson
May 29, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city council approved nearly $400,000 to support the local food industry through a downtown kitchen. 

Three Sisters Kitchen is a nonprofit that's committed to empowering and serving the community through food. 

"Our mission is to use the power and love of local food to create economic opportunity, improve community health and bring our diverse communities together around the table," said Anzia Bennett, director of Three Sisters Kitchen. 

The nonprofit connects low-income families to fresh local produce. They also teach people how to cook healthy food with local ingredients. 

Now there's a new project on the menu: a $400,000 commercial kitchen. The kitchen will be a place for people who aspire to package and sell their own food products.

"We believe everyone deserves an opportunity to try, explore, experiment and understand what works for them before launching their food business," Bennett said.

To learn more about Three Sisters Kitchen, click here.

Kassi Nelson


May 29, 2019
Created: May 29, 2019 04:56 PM

