Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen

The nonprofit connects low-income families to fresh local produce. They also teach people how to cook healthy food with local ingredients.

Now there's a new project on the menu: a $400,000 commercial kitchen. The kitchen will be a place for people who aspire to package and sell their own food products.

"We believe everyone deserves an opportunity to try, explore, experiment and understand what works for them before launching their food business," Bennett said.

