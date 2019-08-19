Albuquerque City Council approves demolition of 3 nuisance properties | KOB 4
Albuquerque City Council approves demolition of 3 nuisance properties

Nathan O'Neal
August 19, 2019 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The city council voted Monday to demolish three properties that have been declared a nuisance.

  • 113 Eubank Blvd NE
  • 516 Kentucky St SE 
  • 247 Espanola St NE

4 Investigates obtained data for all the Albuquerque properties that are eligible to be condemned.

The investigation revealed more than 260 properties that have been on the city's radar for at least a year.

Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis said the city is intent on holding property owners accountable. 

“If you've got a problem property in your neighborhood, you can be excited we're taking this seriously and finally putting money into it,” Davis said.


MAP NOTE: This map was generated from data provided by the City of Albuquerque on July 17, 2019. The map only includes substandard properties that have been on the city’s radar for at least one year.

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Created: August 19, 2019 10:10 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

