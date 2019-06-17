Albuquerque City Council approves incentive package for NBCUniversal | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque City Council approves incentive package for NBCUniversal

Albuquerque City Council approves incentive package for NBCUniversal

Christina Rodriguez
June 17, 2019 07:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council approved an incentive package for NBCUniversal Monday evening.

Advertisement

The City of Albuquerque will chip in $3 million for the new studio, in addition to the $7.7 million from the state.

In exchange, NBCUniversal will commit to doing business in Albuquerque for the next 10 years

"We believe this is going to be a tremendous asset to our community," said city councilor Ken Sanchez

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 17, 2019 07:10 PM
Created: June 17, 2019 06:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: Rio Arriba County deputy tased jail guard in the groin
4 Investigates: Rio Arriba County deputy tased jail guard in the groin
New Sandia Peak restaurant set to open in July
New Sandia Peak restaurant set to open in July
Lapel video released of e-scooter DWI arrest
Lapel video released of e-scooter DWI arrest
Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
Man killed by Uber driver had alcohol, drugs in his system
Car crashes into house in SE Albuquerque
Car crashes into house in SE Albuquerque
Advertisement




4 Investigates: Rio Arriba County deputy tased jail guard in the groin
4 Investigates: Rio Arriba County deputy tased jail guard in the groin
Albuquerque City Council approves incentive package for NBCUniversal
Albuquerque City Council approves incentive package for NBCUniversal
Lapel video released of e-scooter DWI arrest
Lapel video released of e-scooter DWI arrest
87% of Burqueños are within a 10-minute walk to a park
87% of Burqueños are within a 10-minute walk to a park
NM ski season had 1M visitors hit the slopes
NM ski season had 1M visitors hit the slopes