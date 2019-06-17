Albuquerque City Council approves incentive package for NBCUniversal
Christina Rodriguez
June 17, 2019 07:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council approved an incentive package for NBCUniversal Monday evening.
The City of Albuquerque will chip in $3 million for the new studio, in addition to the $7.7 million from the state.
In exchange, NBCUniversal will commit to doing business in Albuquerque for the next 10 years.
"We believe this is going to be a tremendous asset to our community," said city councilor Ken Sanchez.
Council approves O-19-69; approves Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) project related to NBC Universal Media and provides $3 million in City LEDA funds for the project.— Albuquerque City Council (@ABQCityCouncil) June 18, 2019
