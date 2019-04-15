Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags

Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags

KOB Web Staff
April 15, 2019 10:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council voted Monday night 5-3 to approve a ban on plastic bags, but stopped short of implementing a ban on polystyrene, also known as Styrofoam and plastic straws and plastic bags. 

Advertisement

More than 40 people signed up to express their opinions about the proposal.

Before voting, the city councilors made several amendments to the original ordinance:

  • Straws shall be provided upon request
  • Violation of the ordinance would result in a warning, followed by $100 and $250 fines for additional offenses
  • Businesses free to charge fees for single-use plastic items
  • Retailers shall be encouraged to waive any bag fees for persons paying with public assistance
  • Recognizing that City of Albuquerque should continue evaluating opportunities for more effective recycling

Mayor Tim Keller still needs to sign the ordinance. If he does, the ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: April 15, 2019 10:33 PM
Created: April 15, 2019 10:15 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Coffee shop blames ART, higher rent for going out of business
Coffee shop blames ART, higher rent for going out of business
Albuquerque priest reflects on burning of Notre Dame Cathedral
Albuquerque priest reflects on burning of Notre Dame Cathedral
Albuquerque City Council scheduled to vote on single-use plastic ban
Albuquerque City Council scheduled to vote on single-use plastic ban
Cat returns to owner in NW Albuquerque with strange shaved patches
Cat returns to owner in NW Albuquerque with strange shaved patches
Advertisement




Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags
Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags
Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Pay it 4ward: Principal recognized for battling bullying at Roosevelt Middle School
Pay it 4ward: Principal recognized for battling bullying at Roosevelt Middle School
Most parents not in favor of extended APS school year
Most parents not in favor of extended APS school year
NM woman who played organ at Notre Dame devastated by massive fire
NM woman who played organ at Notre Dame devastated by massive fire