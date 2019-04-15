Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags
KOB Web Staff
April 15, 2019 10:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council voted Monday night 5-3 to approve a ban on plastic bags, but stopped short of implementing a ban on polystyrene, also known as Styrofoam and plastic straws and plastic bags.
More than 40 people signed up to express their opinions about the proposal.
Before voting, the city councilors made several amendments to the original ordinance:
- Straws shall be provided upon request
- Violation of the ordinance would result in a warning, followed by $100 and $250 fines for additional offenses
- Businesses free to charge fees for single-use plastic items
- Retailers shall be encouraged to waive any bag fees for persons paying with public assistance
- Recognizing that City of Albuquerque should continue evaluating opportunities for more effective recycling
Mayor Tim Keller still needs to sign the ordinance. If he does, the ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Council amends then approves O-19-48; the “Clean and Green Ordinance” limiting use of single use carry out plastic bags. https://t.co/cy7TF2EfVI— Albuquerque City Council (@ABQCityCouncil) April 16, 2019
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 15, 2019 10:33 PM
Created: April 15, 2019 10:15 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved