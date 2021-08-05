Albuquerque City Council considers bringing speed vans back

City officials said they're considering ticketing for drivers going 10 miles over the speed limit, but there's still a lot up for discussion.

Right now, the legislation is in the community input stage. The first meeting was held via Zoom on Thursday.

There will be two more community meetings, in person. It will then go to a council committee, and eventually to the full city council.

Officials expect that to happen by September.

The city invites the public to provide input at the following sessions: