Albuquerque City Council debates resolution that could allow businesses to reopen earlier

Chris Ramirez
Updated: May 04, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: May 04, 2020 02:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council will debate Monday night about whether to break away from the governor's public health order and allow businesses to re-open on a different timetable than the one set by the state.
City councilors Don Harris and Brook Bassan introduced a resolution based on the belief that Albuquerque has "home rule authority," which would allow the city to govern itself and bypass decisions that come from the governor.
"If people don't want to open their business because they don't think it's safe, that's alright," Bassan said. "This isn't saying that the economy and small businesses have to do their reopening, but it's allowing them the option."
When asked about the resolution, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the city is already making progress in opening parts of the city.
City golf courses on May 2, and the governor has said the goal is to reopen more of the economy by mid-May.
Monday's meeting will be held over Zoom. It will be aired on GOV TV.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company