Albuquerque City Council debates resolution that could allow businesses to reopen earlier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council will debate Monday night about whether to break away from the governor's public health order and allow businesses to re-open on a different timetable than the one set by the state.

City councilors Don Harris and Brook Bassan introduced a resolution based on the belief that Albuquerque has "home rule authority," which would allow the city to govern itself and bypass decisions that come from the governor.