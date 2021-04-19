Albuquerque City Council delays vote on potential gas tax increase

Kai Porter
Updated: April 19, 2021 05:59 PM
Created: April 19, 2021 04:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council voted to a delay a vote on whether to increase tax on gas.
The ordinance would ask voters to raise the price of gas in the city by two cents per gallon.
If it's approved, money from the gas tax would be used to fix public streets and roads around the city. That includes improving roadways used by pedestrians and bicyclists.
The city council is scheduled to take the vote on the ordinance on May 17.
