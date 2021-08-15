Albuquerque City Council expected to vote on proposed soccer stadium

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 15, 2021 10:34 PM
Created: August 15, 2021 08:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - City council members are expected to vote on the proposed New Mexico United stadium Monday. If approved, Albuquerque voters will get the final say during the November election.
The proposal would set aside $50 million to fund the project through a massive tax revenue bond measure.
A recent study highlighted several potential locations near downtown.
Three city councilors are planning to introduce a new proposal Monday to look into additional locations — on the West Side.
