Albuquerque City Council frees up more money to help businesses

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 04, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: August 04, 2020 03:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council is trying to help businesses that are facing restrictions due to the governor's public health order which is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"The last figure I heard was 180-some restaurants have closed permanently and there's another 400 that are temporarily closed. So, those are not good numbers," said City Councilor Cynthia Borrego said during Monday night's meeting.

The city council freed up $300,000 from the Cares Act for businesses to access.

Mayor Tim Keller previously allocated $200,000 for restaurants to help offset costs of setting up outdoor dining space. 

If signed off by Keller, the additional money could go to restaurants, breweries or retailers.

Borrego said the city could also do more to help businesses including shutting down streets so they could be used as retail or dining spaces.

"Our tax base is dwindling as a result of COVID because people are not shopping as much, people are not going out as much," Borrego said.

The city will need to determine which low-traffic roads are eligible for temporary business space.


