Albuquerque City Council gives green light to speed vans

KOB 4 talked to a co-sponsor of the ordinance Monday, Brook Bassan, who said as long as the city is short on police officers, the city needs to come up with other ways to curb speeding.

"We have to come up with another way to make sure we address excessive speeding in Albuquerque, and, to me, this is going to be the next best thing at this point in time," Bassan said.

Now that the ordinance has passed, the city will have to move forward through the request for proposal process to select a vendor. A rules committee will now be working to fine-tune the details of the ordinance – figuring out how many miles over the speed limit would generate a ticket. It could be a while before the speed vans actually hit the streets.