Albuquerque city council, mayor at odds over free bus fares

In May, the city council put aside $3 million from federal funds to finally make free fares a reality.

In July, Keller said the city would be testing free bus fare for everyone.

However, the city's transportation department is deferring the free fares until August.

"We haven't heard from the mayor's office about this. They haven't sent us any proposals," Davis said. "They haven't engaged with any of the sponsors of the legislation. They haven't talked to the Transit Advisory Board, or the students that started this organizing."

"We had those meetings, the mayor supported this, we passed the law, we gave them the money and I think that's why folks in the community are frustrated," Davis added.

KOB 4 reached out to the mayor's office for comment about the bus fares. A spokesperson claimed they are working with the city council on the issue.