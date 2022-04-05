Albuquerque City Council overrides mayor's veto on plastic bag ban repeal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque City Council voted Monday night to override Mayor Tim Keller's veto on the plastic bag ban repeal and let a vaccine mandate repeal veto stand.

City councilors voted 6-3 to overturn the mayor's veto aimed at saving the "Clean and Green Ordinance," a bill that prevented most businesses from handing out single-use plastic bags to shoppers. The councilors argued the ban put extra costs on businesses and consumers.