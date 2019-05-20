Albuquerque City Council passes budget | KOB 4
Albuquerque City Council passes budget

Albuquerque City Council passes budget

KOB Web Staff
May 20, 2019 08:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council passed a budget for fiscal year 2020 Monday night.

The city council made several amendments before approving Mayor Keller's budget proposal.

“Working together with the City Council, we were able to put forward a budget that invests in public safety. Our 2020 budget doubles down on successful investments to tackle crime and homelessness, while boosting economic development and opportunities for kids and families. We are working together to continue getting a handle on our biggest challenges.”

Click here to read the budget proposal Mayor Keller submitted

Created: May 20, 2019 08:10 PM

