Albuquerque City Council passes resolution that calls for so-called 'red flag' law

Beyond urging action by state lawmakers, there's not much city leaders can do to enact gun control measures.

"We're going to do everything we can in the city under our rules and with our options, but at the end of the day in New Mexico, only the state legislature can pass gun laws," city councilor Pat Davis said at a gun violence town hall on Sunday.

Davis pointed to gun buyback programs as an example of what the city can do. A recent event took in more than 400 firearms.

Mayor Tim Keller also banned guns and other weapons from city community centers.