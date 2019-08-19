Albuquerque City Council passes resolution that calls for so-called 'red flag' law
KOB Web Staff
August 19, 2019 10:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque City Council voted Monday in favor of a resolution that urges state law makers to address violence.
The resolution asks lawmakers to authorize the seizure of guns and ammunition from people who are considered an extreme risk.
Similar laws have been called "Red Flag" laws, which President Donald Trump touted following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
Beyond urging action by state lawmakers, there's not much city leaders can do to enact gun control measures.
"We're going to do everything we can in the city under our rules and with our options, but at the end of the day in New Mexico, only the state legislature can pass gun laws," city councilor Pat Davis said at a gun violence town hall on Sunday.
Davis pointed to gun buyback programs as an example of what the city can do. A recent event took in more than 400 firearms.
Mayor Tim Keller also banned guns and other weapons from city community centers.
