Albuquerque City Council reminds public it's illegal to record street racing
Megan Abundis
July 12, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council recently voted to make it illegal to watch and record street racing. Violators who are caught by police will owe $500 or get 90 days in jail.
City Councilor Isaac Benton is on board with the newly-enacted legislation.
"It's a tool for the police," he said. "To stop this lawlessness – it really gives our city a bad image. It's an aggressive thing that average people are intimidated by and we have to do everything we can to stop it."
In June, City Councilor Brad Winter proposed the legislation after he saw street racing firsthand at Balloon Fiesta Parkway.
APD says that officers won't chase street racers because they're worried someone could get hurt in the process.
