Albuquerque City Council runoff election results

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 07, 2021 09:38 PM
Created: December 07, 2021 09:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The results are in for Albuquerque’s city council runoff election for District 7 and District 9.
District 7 will now be represented by Tammy Fiebelkorn. Fiebelkorn ran against Lori Robertson. The district boundaries include Uptown.
District 9 will be represented by Renee Grout. She ran against Robert Grilley. District 9 encompasses the Foothills and Four Hills area.
