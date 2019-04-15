Albuquerque City Council scheduled to vote on single-use plastic ban | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque City Council scheduled to vote on single-use plastic ban

Kassi Nelson
April 15, 2019 05:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council is scheduled to vote on a single-use plastic ban Monday night.

Advertisement

The proposal includes a ban on polystyrene, also known as Styrofoam, plastic straws and plastic bags.

Miaa Herbert, who works for Garcia's Kitchen, said the company has a lot riding on the vote.

She said changing their plastic products could cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

“Will we open more locations, will we have to close a location to offset the cost, It's unknown right now,” Herbert said.

Herbert also wonders whether the ordinance would be effective.

“Even if it's a recyclable product, if it's not cleaned before being put into a recyclable bin, it gets put into the landfill,” Herbert said.

Some studies suggest a plastic bag ban is not the answer. While paper is biodegradable, it still takes heavy machinery and equipment to cut down and process.

Studies show people would have to reuse a cloth tote bag more than 131 times for it to be better for the environment than plastic.

“You've got people who can point to one study online and people who can point to another,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis. “The bottom line is we're looking to ensure that stuff that ends up in the landfill breaks down and doesn't stay with us for 1,000 years.”

Davis believes the ban is a step in the right direction for Albuquerque.

“The entire state of California, more than 200 cities have done this, so now we're talking about a penny difference per bag, and 20 cents per takeout container and almost anybody can do that,” Davis said.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: April 15, 2019 05:20 PM
Created: April 15, 2019 04:14 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Coffee shop blames ART, higher rent for going out of business
Coffee shop blames ART, higher rent for going out of business
Hearing begins for teen killer who could be released from jail
Hearing begins for teen killer who could be released from jail
Most parents not in favor of extended APS school year
Most parents not in favor of extended APS school year
Albuquerque City Council scheduled to vote on single-use plastic ban
Albuquerque City Council scheduled to vote on single-use plastic ban
Albuquerque priest reflects on burning of Notre Dame Cathedral
Albuquerque priest reflects on burning of Notre Dame Cathedral
Advertisement




Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Albuquerque City Council scheduled to vote on single-use plastic ban
Albuquerque City Council scheduled to vote on single-use plastic ban
Albuquerque priest reflects on burning of Notre Dame Cathedral
Albuquerque priest reflects on burning of Notre Dame Cathedral
Most parents not in favor of extended APS school year
Most parents not in favor of extended APS school year