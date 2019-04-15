Albuquerque City Council scheduled to vote on single-use plastic ban

She said changing their plastic products could cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

“Will we open more locations, will we have to close a location to offset the cost, It's unknown right now,” Herbert said.

Herbert also wonders whether the ordinance would be effective.

“Even if it's a recyclable product, if it's not cleaned before being put into a recyclable bin, it gets put into the landfill,” Herbert said.

Some studies suggest a plastic bag ban is not the answer. While paper is biodegradable, it still takes heavy machinery and equipment to cut down and process.

Studies show people would have to reuse a cloth tote bag more than 131 times for it to be better for the environment than plastic.

“You've got people who can point to one study online and people who can point to another,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis. “The bottom line is we're looking to ensure that stuff that ends up in the landfill breaks down and doesn't stay with us for 1,000 years.”

Davis believes the ban is a step in the right direction for Albuquerque.

“The entire state of California, more than 200 cities have done this, so now we're talking about a penny difference per bag, and 20 cents per takeout container and almost anybody can do that,” Davis said.