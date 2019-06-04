Albuquerque City Council still split over new voting system

"I don't agree with taking this decision away from the voters," Harris said. "If we're going to empower voters, we should empower them to decide how to vote, so I won't be supporting this."

Changing the election system so close to an election could also have consequences.

"People think differently and candidates compete differently when they're in a ranked-choice situation," said Lonna Atkeson, a political science professor at UNM.

While Albuquerque elections already require a candidate to get over 50% of the vote, Atkeson said ranked-choice voting would save money on run-off elections.

"This would eliminate the cost of that second contest," she said.

Last year's exit polls showed that people were divided on ranked-choice voting, with 51% in favor and 49% against.