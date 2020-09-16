Albuquerque City Council to address mice-infested property | KOB 4
Albuquerque City Council to address mice-infested property

Joy Wang
Updated: September 16, 2020 10:14 PM
Created: September 16, 2020 09:38 PM

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A nonprofit organization learned that the city may move quicker to deal with a problem property.

Christine Barber, the executive director of Safe Street New Mexico, said a neighboring building is infested with mice, and they have started invading her property.

"We'll have to throw out all of the donated clothes that we've had because they can't just be out because the mice are making nests in them," she said.

Immediate action to demolish the building did not pass. 

City Councilor Klarissa Pena voted against it.

"I've kind of, just in protest, haven't voted for these zoning issues because I just really want us, as a city, to develop a program to help people who are facing condemnation with being able to repair their buildings," she said.

Pena said she understands the issues certain properties cause, but she wants a more effective solution to help property owners who can't afford to make necessary improvements.

"Those are the reasons, and I kind of still stand in protest," Pena said. "I don't think that hinders the project at all, but definitely want to support the immediate action."

Pena said will bring up immediate action at the next meeting to speed up the demolition process.


