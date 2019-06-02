Albuquerque City Council to consider ranked-choice voting | KOB 4
Albuquerque City Council to consider ranked-choice voting

Casey Torres
June 02, 2019 08:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There could soon be changes with how people in Albuquerque elect city leaders. On Monday evening, the Albuquerque City Council will consider a new voting system for the mayor and council members. 

City Councilors Don Harris and Isaac Benton want to give "ranked-choice" voting a try – just like Santa Fe did last year. It's a system that allows voters to rank candidates instead of just picking one. 

If an election doesn't have a clear winner, a computer program could conduct an instant run-off if needed.

The system would get rid of the necessity of a separate runoff election, which come with a hefty price tag. 

"If it's a city-wide run-off, it could be over half a million dollars," Harris said. 

Harris wants the proposal to go to the voters so that the people can decide whether to adopt ranked-choice voting. 

