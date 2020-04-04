Albuquerque City Council to introduce COVID-19 legislation that provides aid for nonprofit groups

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— City Councilman Pat Davis introduced new legislation that would make $1 million in emergency grants available for community organizations that help feed, house, and support people in need during the coronavius pandemic.
The Coronavirus Community Support and Recovery Act will provide funds for nonprofit groups, including faith-based organizations.
"As a city, we’ve spent the past few weeks in triage mode adjusting City resources and services to meet the daily challenges of providing for the people and businesses in this extraordinary time of crisis," said Councilman Davis in a press release. "Our City workers, together with the Mayor’s team and Council, have risen to that challenge far more quickly and effectively than many other cities around the country and we’ve made sure that the Mayor and departments have the authority and resources to continue meeting the day-to-day challenges."
Provisions for the act are as follows:
The legislation is designed to comply with the federal CARES Act provisions which will allow for federal reimbursement of local expenditures to help those impacted by COVID-19.
The bill will be introduced during the Monday city council meeting. A vote for the legislation is scheduled for April 20.
