Albuquerque city council to re-introduce plan for paid sick leave

The legislation would require businesses with ten or more employees to require paid sick leave, starting in 2021.

The time off would be accrued, One hour for every 32 hours worked, with a cap at 56 sick hours or seven days.

In January 2022, it would expand to businesses with three or more employees.

"Paid time off is a public health issue, it is an equity issue, it is a racial equity issue, and we really want to do whatever we can to work with the business community," said Shelley Mann-Lev, co-president of the New Mexico Public Health Association.

However, some in the business community are concerned that the legislation could hurt small businesses that are already struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

“It is no secret that small businesses in our state and country are facing some of the worst hardships in history. Our restaurants take the health and wellbeing of their staff and patrons extremely seriously and continue to follow strict COVID Safe Practices to provide the safest dining experience possible. Additionally, businesses are already required to provide sick leave for COVID positive employees under the Families First Coronavirus Act. It is unfortunate that the Albuquerque City Council continues to introduce ordinances during this time that will require more from restaurants that are barely able to keep their doors open as it is. The New Mexico Restaurant Association has not had the opportunity to review the ordinance in full but similar measures were defeated by voters in 2017 and voted down in City Council less than six months ago. We sincerely hope Council will consider the long-term economic battle facing our small businesses and vote against this ordinance again.” --Carol Wight, CEO, New Mexico Restaurant Association