Albuquerque City Council votes to punish people who watch illegal street racing

The Albuquerque Police Department is concerned that people could get hurt while watching street racing.

“I think it would benefit and give us a little bit more teeth in our options to enforce the law,” said APD commander Joe Burke.

However, some people at the city council meeting questioned whether it’s a good idea for APD to go after people watching from the sidelines.

“Unfathomable to me to just sit here and just start ticketing individuals who are just watching the race,” a person told the council.

The amendment to the traffic code still needs the mayor’s signature before becoming law in the city.

If the ordinance is enacted, people could face up to a $500 fine or 90 in jail if they are caught watching illegal street racing.