Albuquerque City council withdraws public health order enforcement ordinance

"What we were doing was we were giving some leverage to our enforcement officers if they are being harassed, then they would take a step to either give a warning and one of the amendments I had tonight was to include the warning, or up to 90 days in jail or a $500 dollar fine—up to those—not necessarily you're going to get slapped with a fine because you don't have a mask on or because you're not social distancing,” she said.

But the ordinance proved too controversial and was taken off the table. President of the Rio Grande Foundation Paul Gessing, who opposed the proposal, said that was the right move.

"And I think it is recognizing that the heavy hand of government, threats of jail time, massive fines, isn't really the way to go about this,” he said.

Borrego said now she’s planning to focus on a campaign to educate the public about why it’s important to comply with the public health orders.

"We're going to be stating that tomorrow with the mayor, so you'll see another report tomorrow, which we will be attending to work with the mayor to do a public information effort regarding COVID, because we all know the numbers are going up," she said.