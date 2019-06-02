Albuquerque City Councilor proposes adding two new districts

"District 2 contains most of the pockets of poverty of the city," he said. "It contains Old Town, downtown, the rural North Valley, and those are typically called communities of interest."

He said it's not an expansion of government, but change that will bring fair representation for everyone.

"That way, geographically, they're narrowed a little bit," Benton said. "And councilors can focus more specifically on the issues of the slightly smaller areas."

The first of two city council hearings will be Monday.

Benton said each district would have a councilor and a policy analyst. He said the total amount in salaries and expenses could be about $400,000.

If voters choose to have two more districts, there will be a redistricting after the 2020 census.