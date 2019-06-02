Albuquerque City Councilor proposes adding two new districts
Casey Torres
June 02, 2019 10:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the '70s, the Duke City has had 9 city council districts – but that could change if a proposed bill makes it on the ballot before November.
District 2 City Councilor Isaac Benton is sponsoring a bill that proposes for Albuquerque to have 11 districts. He said the population is more than double what it was in 1974 when the districts were created.
Benton said some councilors have a lot on their plates.
"District 2 contains most of the pockets of poverty of the city," he said. "It contains Old Town, downtown, the rural North Valley, and those are typically called communities of interest."
He said it's not an expansion of government, but change that will bring fair representation for everyone.
"That way, geographically, they're narrowed a little bit," Benton said. "And councilors can focus more specifically on the issues of the slightly smaller areas."
The first of two city council hearings will be Monday.
Benton said each district would have a councilor and a policy analyst. He said the total amount in salaries and expenses could be about $400,000.
If voters choose to have two more districts, there will be a redistricting after the 2020 census.
Credits
Casey Torres
Updated: June 02, 2019 10:42 PM
Created: June 02, 2019 10:03 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved