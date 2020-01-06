Albuquerque city councilor remembered at memorial service | KOB 4
Albuquerque city councilor remembered at memorial service

Created: January 06, 2020 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of friend, family and community members said their final farewell to Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez.

The community packed the Kiva Auditorium Monday for a memorial service and mass to honor the man who many said was a giant in the community.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Sanchez was a “remarkable public servant.”

“To put it simply, Ken Sanchez made Albuquerque a better place,” the governor said. “From where I stand, he made New Mexico a better place.”

Mayor Tim Keller said Sanchez will be remembered as a kind man.

“If you were a stranger, ken would make you a friend -- and if you were a friend, Ken made you family,” Keller said.

Sanchez died on New Year’s Day after experiencing an undisclosed medical episode.


