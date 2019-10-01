Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back regular party patrols

"In the past what we did is we got a lot of grants, and I still think we can get the grants, but we need to get it started as soon as possible," he said.

The city started weekend party patrols nearly 20 years ago. Several police officers were dedicated to breaking up parties and citing teens for underage drinking.

"Back in the day when it started in 2000 it really made a difference,” Winter said. “I can remember as an assistant principal I'd walk the halls and I'd hear these kids talking, saying, 'No, we're not going to that party because the party patrol will show up.' And they would."

Winter said the death of 17-year-old Sean Markey, who was shot and killed at a party in northeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning, is another example of why party patrols are needed.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

"It helped in the past,” Winter said. “It helped underage drinking. It helped kids that were at parties and just leaving and even some violence. We saw some good numbers regarding violence."