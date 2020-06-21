Albuquerque city councilors express concern over hazard pay, expanded sick leave bill

“We should not be rushing these items of legation through a process where they don't have substantial public input. They don't have committee. We are doing it during a pandemic and don't have the ability for the public to come down and give input,” said Councilman Don Harris.

With more than a thousand small businesses who have already announced their permanent closure, Councilwoman Brook Bassan said the legislation has potential to drastically impact the outcome of more businesses.

“I think the timing of this is crucially wrong,” she said. “How can we possible ask these businesses to do more when they are barely able to begin trying to stand on their two feet."

Harris also acknowledged the process the proposal has gone through.

“This has skipped a committee,” he said. “This is the kind of the bill that should never ever skip a committee."

Harris and Bassan are demanding an economic and fiscal impact analysis be carried out.

Per council rules, as soon as three councilors sign off for the analysis, the bill stops.

Bassan and Harris believe it won’t be hard to find a third.

“Should the federal government look at it, should the state look at it, should it be done a municipal level—I don't know. These are all questions we need to look at,” Harris said.