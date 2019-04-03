Albuquerque city councilors lay out construction proposals
Kassi Nelson
April 03, 2019 05:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council approved nearly $30 million worth of street projects during Monday’s meeting.
However, voters will have the final say about how the money is spent.
One of the proposed projects would expand Westside Boulevard, which Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, to four lanes.
Mark Motsko, Albuquerque’s capital planner, said the money to complete the project would come from general obligation bonds.
The city has also slated millions of dollars to make Albuquerque’s streets safer for pedestrians.
Officials have budgeted for more street lights, better crosswalks and more space between streets and sidewalks.
“We never want to have any accidents between vehicle and pedestrian, it never turns out well for pedestrians,” Motsko said.
Residents will get to decide on whether to approve the projects during the 2019 Municipal Election on Nov. 5. If they are approved, construction would begin in 2020.
Credits
Updated: April 03, 2019 05:34 PM
Created: April 03, 2019 03:48 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved