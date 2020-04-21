Albuquerque city councilors pass resolution that seeks reimbursement through CARES Act

Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small said she’s in favor of letting local governments use the money.

“And they need it to make sure t they're keeping their fire department operating, that they're keeping their police working—all of those essential services that are vital during this time,” Rep. Torres Small said.

The congresswoman said Congress is also working on a plan to restart the paycheck protection program, which ran out of money last week.

"Just yesterday I was on a bipartisan call talking to members of congress about the importance of supporting local governments, so I'm going to keep working hard,” she said. “This time calls us to put partisan politics aside, to find solutions to support all of our opportunities."

It is still unclear how much how the city of Albuquerque will lose as a result of the pandemic.



